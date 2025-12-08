Melania Trump stuns in black at Kennedy Center Honors 2025; a look at her sleek black gown
US First Lady Melania Trump looked stunning on Sunday, December 7, as she arrived at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in a sleek black gown.
US First Lady Melania Trump looked stunning on Sunday, December 7, as she arrived at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in a sleek black gown. The annual celebration, held at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., brought together political figures, artists, and performers for a night dedicated to honoring achievements across music, theater, film, and dance.
According to FLOTUS Report, Melania wore a black wool Givenchy gown. The outfit, with a high neckline and sculpted cap sleeves, immediately drew attention as she and President Donald Trump stepped onto the red carpet.
Melania's hair looked perfect in soft waves, and she paired her sleek, architectural black gown with diamond earrings and a delicate bracelet, per USA Today.
President Donald Trump's traditional black tuxedo
Walking beside Melania, President Trump chose a traditional black tuxedo complete with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, embracing a classic formal look. The couple’s coordinated black-tie appearance offered a sharp contrast to the more colorful and eclectic gowns and suits worn by many of the performers and honorees in attendance.
In a first for the Honors, Trump served as both chairman of the Kennedy Center and host of the gala, a notable reshaping of the event following his February takeover of the institution. According to The Washington Post, the shakeup triggered mass resignations and boycotts amid concerns that the president was politicizing the nearly 50-year-old arts celebration.
From the stage, Trump introduced each honoree, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Kiss, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford, praising them as artists who “have become part of the fabric of America.” He also paid tribute to the “late, great” Ace Frehley, who died in October.
Speaking earlier on the red carpet, Trump joked that he would nominate himself for an honor next year and said he personally selected this year’s awardees from a list of about 50 names.
A busy red carpet
The night featured a parade of Hollywood, political, and entertainment figures, with several standout fashion moments, as reported by Hello! Magazine. Among those who came were
- Sylvester Stallone in a double-breasted tux alongside Jennifer Flavin, who wore a strapless black gown with a mirrored silver bodice.
- Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed, pairing a rock-star aesthetic with gold embellishment.
- Paul Stanley and Erin Sutton, with Sutton delivering dramatic crimson-toned tulle and floral applique.
- Kelsey Grammer in navy tailoring and his daughter Faith in marigold yellow.
- Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz in classic evening ensembles.
- Pam Bondi in minimalist chocolate brown.
- Tiffany Trump, who opted for emerald velvet with a thigh-high slit and silver accessories.