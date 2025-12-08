Melania Trump stuns in black at Kennedy Center Honors 2025; a look at her sleek black gown

US First Lady Melania Trump looked stunning on Sunday, December 7, as she arrived at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in a sleek black gown. The annual celebration, held at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., brought together political figures, artists, and performers for a night dedicated to honoring achievements across music, theater, film, and dance. U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

According to FLOTUS Report, Melania wore a black wool Givenchy gown. The outfit, with a high neckline and sculpted cap sleeves, immediately drew attention as she and President Donald Trump stepped onto the red carpet.

Melania's hair looked perfect in soft waves, and she paired her sleek, architectural black gown with diamond earrings and a delicate bracelet, per USA Today.

President Donald Trump's traditional black tuxedo

Walking beside Melania, President Trump chose a traditional black tuxedo complete with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, embracing a classic formal look. The couple’s coordinated black-tie appearance offered a sharp contrast to the more colorful and eclectic gowns and suits worn by many of the performers and honorees in attendance.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Robbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In a first for the Honors, Trump served as both chairman of the Kennedy Center and host of the gala, a notable reshaping of the event following his February takeover of the institution. According to The Washington Post, the shakeup triggered mass resignations and boycotts amid concerns that the president was politicizing the nearly 50-year-old arts celebration.

From the stage, Trump introduced each honoree, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Kiss, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford, praising them as artists who “have become part of the fabric of America.” He also paid tribute to the “late, great” Ace Frehley, who died in October.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Robbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking earlier on the red carpet, Trump joked that he would nominate himself for an honor next year and said he personally selected this year’s awardees from a list of about 50 names.

A busy red carpet

The night featured a parade of Hollywood, political, and entertainment figures, with several standout fashion moments, as reported by Hello! Magazine. Among those who came were