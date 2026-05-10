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    Miami 'boat explosion' update: Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident declared after 15 hospitalized

    At least 15 people were hospitalized Saturday following a possible boat explosion at Haulover Beach north of Miami.

    Published on: May 10, 2026 1:36 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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    At least 15 people were hospitalized Saturday following a possible boat explosion at Haulover Beach north of Miami. Due to the number of injured victims requiring treatment, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared a "Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident." Officials have not yet released details about the victims’ conditions. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

    A boat explosion in Miami caused at least 15 hospitalizations. (Unsplash)
    A boat explosion in Miami caused at least 15 hospitalizations. (Unsplash)
    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Miami 'boat Explosion' Update: Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident Declared After 15 Hospitalized
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