Michigan woman, who killed her teenage son, told police he ‘wanted to die by suicide’

A 39-year-old woman has been accused of murdering her teenage son a day before his 18th birthday in Michigan, US, and then allegedly telling police that he wanted to die by suicide. When the officers arrived at the scene, Katie Lee was found holding a knife. (Representative Image)

According to the court records, the authorities have charged Katie Lee with open murder and resisting and obstructing an officer, People reported.

The Department of Public Safety in Holland, Michigan, informed the media that police responded to reports of a domestic incident at the accused's home early on the morning of February 21. The statement issued by the department added that when the officers arrived at the scene, Lee was found holding a knife. The police nabbed her but not before having to deploy a taser.

Upon investigation of the apartment, the body of Lee’s son, 17-year-old Austin Dean Pikaart, was found.

Also read: Joseph Hertgen murder: Preppy Princeton slaying suspect may have eaten brother's eyeball after killing him, family cat

"Austin was an exceedingly interesting character who had a love for cats, science, books, fishing with his dad, rollercoasters, and video games. Austin had a patient, gentle, kind-hearted soul as well as a great love for helping others,” the 17-year-old’s online obituary read.

A chilling 911 call by Katie Lee

People reported that Lee called 911 on the morning of February 21 and told the dispatcher that she couldn’t get her son to stop breathing after “trying for a while.”

According to a report by WZZM, police allege that Lee told a dispatcher that she and her son had attempted suicide together by taking an overdose of medication.

The accused allegedly used the knife that was found in her hand to cut Austin’s throat and arm after he passed out, the report added.

Also read: Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, may walk free soon. Here's why

Katie Lee allegedly told police that she wanted police to kill herself so that she could be with her son who, according to her, wanted to die by suicide, WOOD reported.

“She advised her son asked her to help him stop breathing because he did not want to turn 18,” a detective reportedly told a judge at Lee’s court appearance on February 24.

Lee pleaded not guilty and the court denied her bail bond. She is due back in court on March 4, according to online records.