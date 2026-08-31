Microsoft Outlook down: Emails not working for thousands amid widespread outage

Microsoft Outlook is down for thousands of users in the United States, with many reporting that they are unable to send or receive emails amid the outage. Microsoft Outlook is down for thousands of users in the United States. (UnSplash)

Downdetector reports According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues with Microsoft Outlook began coming in around 12:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Most users reported being unable to send or receive emails, while some said they were also unable to log in to Outlook.

One user reported, "Not receiving emails since about 10:45am, then went downhill, replies stopped coming through, then emails came to a halt, and then besides outlook constantly freezing, now my shared work folder is no longer showing me emails and gives an error - "Cannot expand the folder." My colleges also having similar issues but with their shared folder completely disappearing and having no access at all. We are at a standstill at in our department due to this."

Another added, "Error page after login: "Something went wrong. Please try the recommended action below" with error details listed below. Day started with normal automatic login on web, viewing messages, all functioning normally, close window. Ten minutes later, remember to check for an email, open site again and get an error page which doesn't really explain in plain terms what went wrong. Clearing cache or checking private mode, trying a different browser, all fail with same error. One hour halter and the problem has not changed, all while MS status page still claims all is operational. Clearly not operational. Looks like one email account still works while other is just completely inaccessible."

A third user wrote, "Emails are not being received. Showing in my sent folder but not actually sending."

Another added, “Outlook mail keeps loading over and over again, but never actually show me my inbox."