Microsoft unveils new Xbox handheld video game devices, partners with ASUS

Microsoft on Sunday revealed its first Xbox-branded handheld video game devices, presenting them as a way to play its extensive library of titles anywhere.

The two models of "ROG Xbox Ally", created in partnership with Taiwan-based ASUS will be available in the market by the holiday season at the end of the year, said Xbox president Sarah Bond during an online event.

"The Xbox Ally is an Xbox you can hold in your hands, bringing together the power of Xbox and the freedom of Windows," Bond added.

She also said that on this version of Xbox, users will be able to pick any game across their entire library, including all of the Windows PC game stores from Xbox and Battle.net to Steam, GOG (Good Old Games platform) and Ubisoft Connect.

All about Xbox handheld models

The ROG Xbox Ally model is described as the essential handheld at a great value for everyone, from casual players to avid gamers. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X model is the ultimate high-performance handheld gaming device, built for the most demanding players.

The Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor, with 16 GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, Xbox Ally X features AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor, with 24GB of high-speed RAM and 1TB in storage.

Features of Xbox Ally

This gaming experience allows users to be free of any stagnant fixture and travel with the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X wherever they go.

The 'game bar' on the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X allows user to return home easy, browse library, launch or quit games, chat with friends, open other apps, adjust settings, and much more.

With the added integration of ASUS's 'Armoury Crate', the game bar also gives users streamlines access to advanced device and input controls.

Since these new handheld Xbox models can run Windows, users will be able to access games they cannot get elsewhere. The entire circumference of gaming can be enjoyed, download games from user's favourite storefront, run apps like Discord, watch streamers on Twitch, and play with favourite mods.

One of the new features, specifically designed for the handheld gaming device, is that when a user will power on their Xbox Ally, they will boot directly into the 'Xbox full screen experience'.

Xbox Ally also has 'Xbox button', which lets players have access to chat, apps, and settings through an enhanced Game Bar overlay.

'Contoured grips' features, Xbox said, was created with the comfort of the players in mind, using the same design principles as Xbox Wireless Controllers. The Xbox Ally models feature contoured handgrips to accommodate a wider range of hand sizes.

Additionally, Xbox also made exciting offers to players who purchase the new model and are new to Game Pass. It said that these players will be get started with no extra cost and will also access hundreds of games such as Balatro, Gears Tactics, Vampire Survivors and more, straight from their device.