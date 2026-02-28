Mike Ditka: Debunking death rumors of former football player and Chicago Bears coach

Mike Ditka, 86, is a former Chicago Bears coach popularly known as ‘Da Coach’. He is also a Hall of Fame player who gained legendary NFL status for his contributions to the tight end position. However, recently, he fell prey to a hoax alleging that Ditka had passed away. Mike Ditka was formerly the Chicago Bears coach. (X/@CFBHome) This claim appeared to originate on Facebook and was widely amplified on the social media platform by various unverified profiles. “RIP Coach Ditka you exemplified what Chicago was..,” one person wrote on the Meta-owned social media platform.

A post was also put up on the Chicago Bears fan page group on the platform. Designed like an obituary photo, the image showed the coach in black and white with his birth year and the current year mentioned. “Sad Day. RIP MIKE,” the person sharing the post wrote. Also Read | Concerning LaTroy Lewis, Sherrone Moore messages surface after Falcons firing in rape, assault row The rumor was also shared by a profile going by Elegant Allure. With 22,000 followers, it claims to be a ‘fashion model’. This page had a post eight hours back saying “Sad news: Thirty minutes ago in Chicago, the family of Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka, 86, unexpectedly announced that…Full story via in the comments below.” However, there was no story posted in the comments below. The earliest instance of the rumor was likely on February 26. A page going by Monsters Of Midway posted “Sad news: Thirty minutes ago at the Bears, the family of Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka, 86, unexpectedly announced that…”. The post then attaches a link to a site by top.topnewssource.com, which speaks about Ditka's health issues. However, this site does not appear to be an established news source, so the information must be treated with caution accordingly.