Minneapolis mayor dismisses new ICE shooting video, says Renee Nicole Good was ‘trying to leave’

The newly released ICE shooting video did not change the Minneapolis mayor's perspective on the incident. Jacob Frey was shown the footage filmed by agent Jonathan Ross moments before he shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in a report that aired during ABC World News Tonight on Friday. The 44-year-old Democrat said that the slain activist was just “trying to leave” and not run over the officer. This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Renee Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (AP)

Minneapolis mayor dismisses new video showing moments before ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good The video, first shared by Alpha News, shows Good in the driver's seat of her car as her wife, Rebecca, stands outside on the street. The latter taunts Ross, telling him, “You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.” “Drive, baby, drive, drive!” she yelled as her wife attempted to drive the vehicle, prompting the ICE agent to fire three shots, fatally striking the mother-of-three.

Sharing his view on the now-viral video, Frey said that Ross “walked away with a hop in his step,” adding that his perspective will not change until an official probe report comes out. “I think an investigation could change or affirm my perspective,” the mayor went on, adding, “But we’ve (all got) two eyes, and I can see a person that is trying to leave. I can see an ICE agent that was not run over by a car. That didn’t happen.”

Frey's statement comes after JD Vance shared the same video on X, writing, “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.” The vice president further noted, “What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”