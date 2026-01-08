Minneapolis Public Schools cancel classes for rest of the week ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Minneapolis Public Schools announced on Wednesday night, January 7, that all classes would be cancelled on Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” The announcement comes hours after an ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis. People demonstrate during a vigil at the site where a woman was shot and killed by an immigration officer earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP) (AFP)

Renee Nicole Good was shot after she allegedly struck the agent with her vehicle. Video appeared to show Good’s Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire. Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards the agent.

Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9 due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city. All MPS-sponsored programs, activities, athletics and Community Education classes, including adult education, will be canceled. The district will not move to e-learning because that is only allowable for severe weather,” Minneapolis Public Schools said in an update.

“MPS will continue collaborating with the City of Minneapolis and other partners on emergency preparedness and response,” the update added.

The ICE shooting Good was killed in a middle class neighborhood in south Minneapolis where ICE agents were carrying out an immigration operation on Wednesday, January 7. Good, along with several other people, blocked the street with their vehicles to prevent the agents from moving, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Read More | Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video

Good allegedly sped towards one of the officers, and even pushed him with her car, when agents got out of their blocked truck and ordered her to move her SUV. As the agent spun towards the driver’s seat window, he fired three shots into the car, footage shows.

Good was shot at least one in the head. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The shooting has sparked protests.