Minneapolis school shooting: Slain Melissa and Mark Hortman's family urges officials to act on ‘common-sense measures’

The family of former Democratic Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, who were both murdered in June, shared a statement after the deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 27. Shooter Robin Westman killed two children, aged 8 and 10, and injured several others after opening fire at Annunciation Catholic School during a church service. He then died by suicide. A memorial for Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark is seen at the state Capitol, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

‘Mark and Melissa believed that children should be able to gather in schools safely’

The family of the Hortmans said in a statement that the shooting was a “senseless act of violence,” CNN reported. They also urged elected officials to act on “common-sense measures.”

“Mark and Melissa believed that children should be able to gather in schools safely, that communities should be able to worship in peace, and that families should be safe in their homes,” the statement said.

It added, “We hope this tragedy spurs elected officials to take action towards common-sense measures on access to high-powered weapons so that no one else must suffer.”

In June this year, Minnesota gunman Vance Luther Boelter shot at Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

Boelter was later arrested near his Green Isle home. He was charged with two counts of murder in the second-degree and two counts of attempted murder in the second-degree, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Read More | Minneapolis school shooting: Where did Robin Westman live? What to know as yearbook records reveal new details

Donald and Melania Trump speak out

The recent school shooting in Minneapolis has shaken the community, with many renowned people issuing statements, including both Donald and Melania Trump. In a statement shared on social media, Melania stressed the “need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters.” “To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer,” she said.

Read More | Minneapolis school shooting: What is Cyrillic alphabet, used by Robin Westman in disturbing manifesto?

President Trump, on the other hand, wrote on Truth Social, “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”