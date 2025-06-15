Vance Boelter seen wearing latex mask, knocking on Minnesota lawmaker's door before shooting | Chilling photos

Chilling security camera images have captured the moment alleged gunman Vance Luther Boelter knocked on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door before carrying out a deadly shooting. In the eerie photos, Boelter can be seen wearing a latex mask and a security guard uniform, possibly trying to look like a police officer. Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Marc, in Champlin, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Tim Evans)(REUTERS)

Boelter is being sought in connection to several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

‘It's like a dystopian horror flick’

The images were shared by one X user with the caption, “Security cam images show ass*ssin Vance Boelter knocking on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door wearing a latex mask and a security guard uniform, meant to look like a police officer. You can even see police lights from his security vehicle flashing. This is terrifying.”

Many expressed their shock in the comment section, with one user writing, “What in the, this looks like a professional hit. Good lord.” Another said, “I’m sorry… ain’t no way in hell I’m opening the door for that… idk what that is… but you can tell it’s some creep… Kind of sad… idk the guns laws in minnosota… but in Florida I’m walking up to my door gun in hand if I see this at my door randomly at 2 am…” “This is terrifying. Late at night. That uniform. You're gonna open that door to see what's going on-cant ignore police. And then its too late,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not feeling so safe here in MN!”

“You can always call the police department to see if they sent a unit to your property before opening your door,” one user suggested, while another said, “I’m never opening the door without a warrant. We can talk on the cam or through the door my boy”. “It's like a dystopian horror flick,” one exclaimed.

Boelter is now on the loose after managing to flee. He reportedly left behind a manifesto listing the names of 70 politicians, including Tim Walz.