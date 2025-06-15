Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vance Boelter seen wearing latex mask, knocking on Minnesota lawmaker's door before shooting | Chilling photos

BySumanti Sen
Jun 15, 2025 09:25 AM IST

Security camera images show the moment Vance Boelter knocked on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door, with netizens saying “it's like a a dystopian horror flick.”

Chilling security camera images have captured the moment alleged gunman Vance Luther Boelter knocked on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door before carrying out a deadly shooting. In the eerie photos, Boelter can be seen wearing a latex mask and a security guard uniform, possibly trying to look like a police officer.

Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Marc, in Champlin, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Tim Evans)(REUTERS)
Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Marc, in Champlin, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Tim Evans)(REUTERS)

Boelter is being sought in connection to several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

‘It's like a dystopian horror flick’

The images were shared by one X user with the caption, “Security cam images show ass*ssin Vance Boelter knocking on a Minnesota lawmaker’s door wearing a latex mask and a security guard uniform, meant to look like a police officer. You can even see police lights from his security vehicle flashing. This is terrifying.”

 

Many expressed their shock in the comment section, with one user writing, “What in the, this looks like a professional hit. Good lord.” Another said, “I’m sorry… ain’t no way in hell I’m opening the door for that… idk what that is… but you can tell it’s some creep… Kind of sad… idk the guns laws in minnosota… but in Florida I’m walking up to my door gun in hand if I see this at my door randomly at 2 am…” “This is terrifying. Late at night. That uniform. You're gonna open that door to see what's going on-cant ignore police. And then its too late,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not feeling so safe here in MN!”

“You can always call the police department to see if they sent a unit to your property before opening your door,” one user suggested, while another said, “I’m never opening the door without a warrant. We can talk on the cam or through the door my boy”. “It's like a dystopian horror flick,” one exclaimed.

Boelter is now on the loose after managing to flee. He reportedly left behind a manifesto listing the names of 70 politicians, including Tim Walz.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Vance Boelter seen wearing latex mask, knocking on Minnesota lawmaker's door before shooting | Chilling photos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On