Minneapolis shooter once attended Catholic school he attacked, police say

The gunman who killed two Catholic school children and wounded more than a dozen others at a Minneapolis church this week had once been a student at the same school and a member of the parish, authorities said Thursday. A memorial honouring shooting victims sits outside the Annunciation Church, which is a home to an elementary school and was the scene of a shooting the day before, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. August 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

While talking to NBC, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said investigators were analyzing videos, writings and digital evidence belonging to 23-year-old Robin Westman but had not yet determined what triggered the attack.

“Everything we’ve seen so far is a classic pathway to an active shooter,” O’Hara told the news channel. He added that investigators had found nothing “specific to trigger the amount of hate that occurred yesterday.”

Meanwhile, the shooter's mother previously worked for the parish until retiring in 2021. Among the writings recovered, one note read: “I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself.”

Shooter expressed depression, grievances online

Videos believed to have been posted by Westman on YouTube showed weapons, ammunition and references to other mass shooters. A document resembling a suicide note to family members described longstanding plans for violence and struggles with depression.

Police said Westman acted alone and had no extensive criminal history.

Weapons, writings and suicide note

Authorities recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from the church and three residences linked to the shooter, including additional writings but no further firearms. Westman, armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, died by suicide after the assault, Minneapolis police chief said.

City officials confirmed two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Fifteen more children — ages 6 to 15 — and three parishioners in their 80s were injured. Most victims were expected to survive, though one child remained in critical condition Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism motivated by hate-filled ideology,” pointing to statements the shooter made against multiple religions and threats against US President Donald Trump.

Federal officials identified Westman as transgender. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned attempts to direct hatred at “our transgender community.”

Court records show that in 2020, a judge approved a petition signed by Westman’s mother to change the shooter’s name from Robert to Robin, noting the petitioner “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”