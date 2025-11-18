Missing SMU law professor update: New clues in search for Charles Hosch; 'time is critical'

A large-scale search effort continues for a 67-year-old law professor and attorney, Charles Hosch, who went missing on Veterans Day, November 11. Charles Hosch, professor at SMU(Union Sherriff's Office)

He was hiking the Byron Herbert Reece Trail near Blood Mountain in Union County, Georgia. People reported that Hosch, being from Gainesville, has hiked the trail since he was a child.

The Union County Sheriff's Office reported that Hosch was last seen descending the trail around 1:30 p.m., and his vehicle was located at the trailhead.

CBS has reported that as of November 17, search and rescue teams numbered around 95 personnel, including multiple K-9 teams and drones. The aerial search paused after all probable zones were scanned, but on-ground efforts continue, with hunters urged to share trail-camera footage from the arena.

Who is Charles Hosch

Hosch is a Dallas-area attorney and adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. His law firm described him as a Harvard Law graduate and a longtime mentor to students, according to PEOPLE.

He wore khaki pants, a camel-colored sweater and a dark green jacket on the day he disappeared. He stands approximately 6 ft 1 in tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

His daughter, Julia Hosch-Singh, told AJC, “Each day and each hour really matter… We are heartbroken with worry, and at the same time, what is keeping us going is the overwhelming support.”

Search is ongoing

Search teams are now heavily focused on the trail camera lead and possible movement off the marked path. A credible witness at the trail top reportedly chatted briefly with Hosch via ham radio just before he vanished.

The sheriff's office asked hunters whose game cameras were on or near the trail to submit footage, according to AJC.

According to CBS, helicopter and drone flights have ended, and boots-on-the-ground operations continue through steep terrain and cliff zones. Union County Sheriff has said, “Time is critical.”