Mitch McConnell health update: Elaine Chao defends China trip as ambulance video surfaces and home flooring work begins

Former US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao returned to the United States from China this week after her husband, Sen Mitch McConnell, was hospitalized on June 14 and since then, there have been very few updates about his health.

Where is Elaine Chao?

Elaine Chao returned to the US from China this week after her husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell, was hospitalized on June 14. (Elaine Chao official website)

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According to reports, Elaine Chao who is 72, came back to US this week.

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors,” a spokesperson for Chao said in a statement to The Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."

Chao, who headed the Transportation Department during President Donald Trump's first term and served as Labor secretary under President George W Bush and has been married to McConnell for decades.

Days after he was hospitalized, on June 17, the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC released a photograph of Chao seated beside Chinese Vice President Han Zheng before a grand painting of the Great Wall in Beijing.

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{{^usCountry}} Chao's staff did not indicate whether she'd been in contact with McConnell since returning home, according to the CBS affiliate WLKY in Louisville. She left for the trip to China on June 12, just two days before McConnell was hospitalized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chao's staff did not indicate whether she'd been in contact with McConnell since returning home, according to the CBS affiliate WLKY in Louisville. She left for the trip to China on June 12, just two days before McConnell was hospitalized. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene told TMZ that Mitch is “a vegetable” and that his “Communist Chinese spy” wife is meeting with Chinese leaders instead of rushing home to be by his bedside.

Also Read: Is Elaine Chao still in China? MTG's 'Chinese spy' theory sparks row amid Mitch Mconnel's health rumors

New flooring at McConnell's home

According to TMZ, While McConnell's health status remains up in the air, life goes on at his Washington, DC residence, at least when it comes to flooring.

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A TMZ producer, Charlie Cotton, visited the Senator's home on Friday to see if he could get any answers on Mitch's health, and saw a man leaving the house with carpeting samples. Charlie spoke to the man off camera, and it sounds like new tiles are being considered too.

And people have things to say on social media:

One user wrote, “Elaine Chao is getting ready to sell it.”

While another wrote, “My guess is the Chao family is used to getting every nickel they can. It doesn't matter that Mitch is receding into his shell, Elaine is mostly worried about the resale value of the DC townhome.”

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And third user wrote, “I think Elaine Chao is getting ready to sell her dead husband's house.”

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: 'Brain dead' rumors surface as senator remains hospitalized

Video shows McConnell being taken to hospital

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A recent video appears to show McConnell being transported in an ambulance after he was found unconscious at his residence last month.

The footage, obtained and confirmed by CNN, shows emergency personnel carrying what appears to be the 84-year-old senator on a stretcher into the ambulance on the morning of June 14.

Here is the video:

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McConnell has spent several weeks in the hospital after being found unconscious at his Washington, DC residence, where he required CPR.

A neighbor told CNN they saw a stretcher being removed from McConnell's residence about 30 minutes after first spotting ambulances on the street. "He's in a stretcher, and he's in some sort like orange foam looking blanket type thing," the neighbor said, noting they could see his feet, which were “not moving.”