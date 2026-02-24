Morrisville NC fire: Massive blaze erupts at Camden Westwood Apartments near Cary; videos surface

Videos from the scene show large flames and thick smoke billowing from the building. Firefighters are on the scene working to contain the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at Camden Westwood Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina, near Cary. The complex is located on Summit Ridge Loop, close to the Park West Village shopping center.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Huge fire in Morrisville next to Trader Joes’s. Hope everyone is ok. Someone in the parking lot said it’s a big apartment complex, but I’m not sure. It was too smoky and I had to get out of there."

Another added, “I hope everyone was alright, I knew something was off when 4 fire trucks blasted past me on my way home.”

A third person reported, "Camden apartments has a major fire right now in Morrisville."

Another resident wrote, "I could see the smoke from Target! I hope everyone is okay."

Previous incident A similar fire broke out at the same apartment complex in March 2019. The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes by approximately 30 firefighters, with crews from the Apex, Cary, and Western Wake fire departments assisting.

The Town of Morrisville said 35 residents and nine pets were displaced at the time. Fire officials said about 17 apartments were affected. No injuries were reported.

Michael Giangrasso, a resident, told ABC 11 that he had just stepped out to walk his dog when the fire started.

"When I took Jesse out, I looked around the rest of the apartment, I didn't see any smoke," Giangrasso told the outlet. "I came rushing home and our place was completely gone."