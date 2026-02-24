Edit Profile
    North Phoenix fire: Blaze near Cave Creek and Cactus roads sends smoke into Scottsdale

    Firefighters are currently responding to the scene.

    Updated on: Feb 24, 2026 1:16 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    A large fire broke out in north Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday. According to 12News, the blaze started around noon near Cave Creek and Cactus roads. Thick, dark smoke was seen billowing near the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, with residents in Scottsdale also reporting visible smoke.

    Massive fire reported in north Phoenix, Arizona. (UnSplash)
    Massive fire reported in north Phoenix, Arizona. (UnSplash)

    Photos and videos shared on social media showed massive plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

    Firefighters are currently responding to the scene.

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

