Mortgage refinance rates fall again, 30-year fixed now at 6.68%

Mortgage refinance rates declined again today, giving homeowners a better opportunity to secure monthly payments that are lower. The Mortgage Research Center says the average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan dropped to 6.68% and was down 2.51% since last week, as per a Forbes report. The Mortgage Research Center says the average rate for a 30-year Fixed refinance loan dropped to 6.68% and was down 2.51% since last week. (Unsplash)

The APR dropped, including all fees and costs, to 6.71%, a drop from 6.88% in APR last week.

If a person were to borrow and refinance $100,000 on a 30-year fixed at 6.68%, the payment would be about $644 (principal and interest) per month. Total interest over the 30 years would be about $132,443.

20-year and 15-year refinance rates also drop

The average 20-year fixed refinance rate dropped to 6.46%, compared to 6.66% last week. The APR is 6.5%, down from 6.69%. A $100,000 loan at today’s rate would cost around $743 per month, with about $78,895 in total interest over the loan term.

The 15-year fixed refinance rate also moved lower, now at 5.6%, down from 5.76%. The APR is 5.64%, slightly below last week’s 5.8%. A borrower refinancing $100,000 at that rate would pay about $822 per month and roughly $48,435 in interest over the loan’s life.

Jumbo loan rates edge down too

For jumbo loans — which are loans above $806,500 — rates also dropped. The 30-year jumbo refinance rate is now 7%, down from 7.11%. A $100,000 jumbo refinance loan would cost about $666 per month.

The 15-year jumbo refinance rate also dropped to 6.3%, down 2.45% from last week. With that rate, the monthly payment on a $100,000 loan would be near $860, with total interest of about $55,073.