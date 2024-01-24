MrBeast earns over $250,000 from each Elon Musk’s X upload. Can others do the same?

If you've been scrolling through Elon Musk's X lately, you've likely noticed a familiar face dominating your feed – none other than YouTube sensation MrBeast. The social media app went into overdrive, promoting MrBeast's first video on the platform, and the results are staggering. Let's break down the captivating story behind MrBeast's $263,655 payday. (FILES) US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

MrBeast, known for his philanthropy and jaw-dropping stunts, uploaded his first video on Elon Musk's X as a test. Promising to share the earnings comparison with his YouTube payouts, the anticipation soared.

The big reveal came via a tweet from MrBeast himself, where he shared the astonishing news. "X's analytics show that I will make $263,655 off my video," he declared, providing a screenshot of his account's analytics for proof.

X vs. YouTube

In July 2023, MrBeast disclosed that his YouTube video earned $167,000 in ad share revenue after 77 million views in 5 days. Fast forward to the present, his X video boasts around 157 million views. While the views doubled, the earnings surpassed YouTube by roughly $100,000.

Deciphering revenue stats

Understanding these revenue stats requires a closer look. X's view count isn't solely for the video but includes impressions, counting views even when a user merely encounters the post in their feed. It's crucial to note the distinction between X's metrics and YouTube's more straightforward view count.

MrBeast's special dashboard

A keen eye might spot that MrBeast's screenshot reveals a dashboard not accessible to most users. This hints at X's monetization program, an invite-only feature for verified subscribers, allowing them to earn revenue based on views from other verified paying subscribers.

MrBeast's earnings stem from X's Amplify program, an exclusive initiative with only 200+ publishers. As part of Amplify, MrBeast benefits from pre-roll video ads, a privilege granted to select users, usually big brands.

MrBeast acknowledged the uniqueness of his situation, citing higher revenue per view due to advertiser interest. His influence drew attention, resulting in increased ad purchases on his video.

Musk's push for creators

Elon Musk actively seeks to attract more YouTube creators and podcasters to X, emphasizing video content's role in the platform's future. MrBeast's initial skepticism shifted as Musk's promotional efforts turned the spotlight on his X experiment.

MrBeast's relentless promotion on X, backed by Musk, official X accounts, and advertising platforms, gave him an undeniable advantage. His post became a focal point across users' feeds, setting it apart from typical user experiences. The question lingering is whether MrBeast will continue uploading content directly to X.