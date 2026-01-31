Musk-Epstein Island row: Tesla CEO explains allegations after daughter's ‘boat ride’ remark

Elon Musk explained his name appearing in the latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Tesla CEO, the richest person in the world, was in touch with the convicted sex trafficker and paedophile in 2012 and 2013, at one point asking him about the ‘wildest party on your island’. Elon Musk was named in the latest release of the Epstein files (REUTERS)

“What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” one email read. Musk has always downplayed his link to Epstein and even pushed for the release of the infamous files and client logs.

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” he said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, back in September.

Vivian Wilson remembers boat ride during vacations Meanwhile, Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson, 21, wrote in a post on Threads that she remembers visiting the region where Epstein's island was located.

“There was this boat ride from St Vincent to St Barth’s I remember from when I was little. We used to visit around the holidays. I remember the sea being so dark at night," she posted.

Musk responds to Epstein row Elon Musk, in a post on Saturday, said that he declined to fly on Epstein's ‘Lolita Express’, the nickname for the trafficker's private jet.

“No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened,” he tweeted.

The tech billionaire further added that he wants authorities to prosecute those who ‘committed serious crimes'.