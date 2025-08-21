‘My heart will never heal,’ Kylee Monteiro's sister shares heartbreaking post as BF confesses to fatally stabbing teen

The sister of slain pregnant teenager Kylee Monteiro has shared a heartbreaking post after her death, saying all Kylee ever wanted was her boyfriend to love her back. Kylee’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, faced a judge Wednesday morning, August 20, after the prosecuting attorney said he confessed to the murder. Kylee Monteiro's sister shares emotional post as BF confesses to stabbing teen to death (GoFundMe)

According to prosecutors, Groom admitted to police that he stabbed Kylee to death behind his shed and buried her body in the woods nearby. Human remains consistent with Kylee were found during a search of Groom’s home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said.

‘All you ever wanted was for him to love you back’

Faith Monteiro, Kylee’s sister, has written in a heartbreaking social media post that she will always love and miss her sister. “I am so sorry that you ever had to go through this,” Faith wrote on Facebook.

“All you ever wanted was for him to love you back. You deserved the world. You were the happiest person I knew. You were so full of life. And you would have been an amazing mommy. I love you and the baby with my entire being. You had your entire life ahead of you. My heart will never heal from this. Fly high with the angels my beautiful girl. Goodbye for now Kylee Monteiro,” she added.

In a previous Facebook post, Faith announced her sister’s tragic death. “It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our sister Kylee Monteiro,” she wrote. “This is extremely hard for our family therefore we will not be doing interviews or taking any questions.”

She added, “We wanted to inform everyone that the vigil for Kylee will still proceed as planned on Saturday August 23rd at 7pm at 401 Winthrop Street, Rehoboth, Massachusetts. We will be providing everyone with a candle and we will have a donation box for those who may want to help cover funeral expenses for Kylee and her baby. Thank you for all the support from the police, the media, and the public. Your efforts did not go unnoticed.”

Kylee, a recent high school graduate, was 11 weeks pregnant when she was murdered. Groom was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, and charged with murder after he confessed to murdering Kylee last week, Bristol County, Mass., prosecutors said during Groom's arraignment on Wednesday.