Mysterious illness strikes 20 Trump's Arizona rally attendees

Former President Donald Trump held his first post-debate rally last week in Tucson, Arizona, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, per local station News4. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an evening rally in Uniondale on Long Island on September 18, 2024 in Uniondale, Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

While the rally drew a large crowd of enthusiastic Trump supporters, the event took a mysterious turn after its conclusion. Approximately 20 attendees, primarily members of the “Latinos for Trump” group who had been onstage, began experiencing mysterious Eye injuries and symptoms like swelling, dizzying.

The group, seated on the side of the stage where Trump entered, reported feeling unwell shortly after the rally ended.

Mysterious case of the Trump rally illnesses

Among those affected was Pastor Eli Moreno, who had opened the rally with a prayer, and his wife, Francesca Moreno. While Pastor Moreno reported mild discomfort, his wife experienced much more severe symptoms.

On their drive home, Mrs. Moreno’s nose began to run, her vision blurred, and her face swelled. They stopped at a Walgreens, where they encountered another rallygoer with similar issues. Mrs. Moreno later sought medical treatment, and five days after the rally, she was only beginning to recover.

Another attendee, Mayra Rodriguez, also fell ill roughly 30 minutes after leaving the event. She experienced burning eyes and a severe headache, eventually requiring emergency medical care. At the hospital, doctors informed her that she had suffered a chemical burn. Days later, Rodriguez continued to struggle with blurry vision and light sensitivity.

Many other rally attendees shared similar stories with The Arizona Globe, describing symptoms such as severe eye pain, facial swelling, and blurred vision that appeared about 30 minutes after the rally. Some attendees attempted to ease the burning with home remedies like milk, while others sought emergency room care.

One attendee reported that hospital staff informed them that several patients from the rally had come in with similar complaints.

Danielle Alvarez, Senior Advisor to the Trump campaign, acknowledged the situation and assured, “The Trump campaign has been collecting information. We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country.”