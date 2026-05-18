Nancy Guthrie case: Annie, Tommaso Cioni ‘not seen at their home for over a week’, new claim emerges, ‘They moved into…’

Recent online speculation has surfaced regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, following new allegations about her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who are said to have left their residence in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains an active investigation with little confirmed information. Over 100 days have passed since she was last seen, and while online speculation surrounds her family, law enforcement has not identified any suspects or evidence of wrongdoing.(X/@crimeunmasked)

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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing earlier this year after she was allegedly dropped off at home following a family dinner in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Reports circulating online suggest that concerns were raised due to signs of forced entry and purported blood evidence found at the property. Authorities have not publicly verified many of the claims that are spreading across social media.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives grim update as solving case may take longer than expected

‘Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni not seen at home for over a week,’ new claim emerges

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{{^usCountry}} The most recent focus on the case arose after self-described investigative commentator Jonathan Lee Riches made posts on X, asserting that Annie Guthrie and Cioni had not been seen at their home for over a week. He claimed that their vehicle was missing and noted that the property had previously been treated as a crime scene by investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most recent focus on the case arose after self-described investigative commentator Jonathan Lee Riches made posts on X, asserting that Annie Guthrie and Cioni had not been seen at their home for over a week. He claimed that their vehicle was missing and noted that the property had previously been treated as a crime scene by investigators. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home. Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene. Where is Nancy Guthrie?” Riches tweeted. However, the claim has not been confirmed by the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home. Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene. Where is Nancy Guthrie?” Riches tweeted. However, the claim has not been confirmed by the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Riches also questioned why the family had reportedly been cleared by authorities while the search for Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing. However, no official evidence has been publicly presented that connects Annie Guthrie or Cioni to any misconduct, and no arrests have been made in relation to the case.

Netizens raise suspicions

Meanwhile, several people reacted to Riches' post, with one writing: “Did they leave the city or state? I’d heard they moved into Nancy’s home! Jeez!”

“Can't believe there are hardly any postings of sightings of them. They are really lying low. They know how to move around stealthy...without getting detected. They are smart like that,” another reacted.

“The sheriff said he’s not in charge of the investigation of Nancy Guthrie that the FBI is taking over the investigation of the case that’s what he told people magazine that interviewed him and if you think that Annie and Tommaso are cleared nope,” a third user commented.

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Nancy Guthrie probe: Search for 84-year-old missing woman continues

Authorities are still conducting an investigation into the disappearance. Reports suggest that various agencies, including local law enforcement and the FBI, have been involved in the search efforts over the last several months. Despite thorough searches, no verified evidence of life has been made public since Nancy Guthrie went missing.

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As of now, investigators have disclosed very little confirmed information regarding the circumstances of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Law enforcement officials have not publicly identified any suspects, and there has been no formal declaration indicating that charges of foul play are forthcoming.

The online assertions concerning Annie and Cioni departing from their residence remain unverified by authorities. Nonetheless, public interest in the case has continued to escalate, as it has been reported that over 100 days have elapsed since Nancy was last seen.

At this time, the disappearance is still an active and unresolved investigation, with officials persistently encouraging anyone possessing credible information to reach out to authorities directly instead of depending on social media speculation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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