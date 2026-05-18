Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, a 2015 video of the missing 84-year-old woman’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, reading a poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ has surfaced on social media. Netizens have called the poem “creepy” as Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, continue to remain in focus amid the search for Nancy.

Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz(@NWDisorder1111/X)

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Investigative Reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, who goes by @JLRINVESTIGATES on X, shared a post featuring a video of Annie reading the poem, which Netizens claim was penned by her. “From a poetry reading, 2015. "DEAR MISSING",” the original post was captioned.

JLR wrote, “Annie Guthrie reads a poem in 2015 called DEAR MISSING! Where is Nancy Guthrie?”

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{{^usCountry}} “These next few poems are from Chorus, the middle section,” Annie says before starting the poem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These next few poems are from Chorus, the middle section,” Annie says before starting the poem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Dear Missing, a channel by land that gestures and juts, doesn't touch. The water rushing shelters every sound I shout out into it,” the poem goes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dear Missing, a channel by land that gestures and juts, doesn't touch. The water rushing shelters every sound I shout out into it,” the poem goes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The form of the shore is lost to the counting of sand, the count is lost to the sound. If I could, I'd rearrange us, shove selves, shell letters, shelf us, water surfacing itself inside ourselves as ever as yours,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The form of the shore is lost to the counting of sand, the count is lost to the sound. If I could, I'd rearrange us, shove selves, shell letters, shelf us, water surfacing itself inside ourselves as ever as yours,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Netizens expressed their opinions in the comment section, with one user saying, “Is there a clue in that book??” “This reminds me of the TV show Roseanne. The one where Darlene had to read a poem she wrote in front of everyone. It was dark,” another wrote.

“Weird,” one user wrote, while another said, “How strange”.

Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie in the spotlight

Many on X have questioned Tommaso and Annie’s silence, and wondered where they are amid the investigation. While Annie did appear in some videos with her sister Savannah Guthrie about her mom in the past, Tommaso has not publicly spoken out.

Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

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While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified.

Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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