Nancy Guthrie cops to release surveillance photo of potential suspect: Report

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously verified that the blood discovered on the outside porch of Nancy's residence matches to her DNA.

Guthrie , 84, was reportedly taken against her will from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. However, no suspects have been identified in her disappearance so far.

NBC News was the first to report this advancement in a case that has shown minimal visible progress over the past 10 days.

A surveillance image depicting a possible suspect related to the stunning disappearance of Nancy Guthrie may be made public as soon as Tuesday afternoon, as per high-ranking law enforcement officials. She was reported missing on January 31.

Savannah and siblings seek public help Savannah, 54, along with Annie and their brother Camron Guthrie, have issued multiple appeals for the safe return of their mother, whom law enforcement suspects was kidnapped. On Monday, February 9, the Today anchor shared a video on her Instagram to express "a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare."

"I just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt — my sister, my brother and I. And that our mom has felt," the Today co-host said. ”Because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her in this moment and in this darkest place."

"We believe our mom is still out there," she continued. "We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where. And we need your help."

Meanwhile, authorities continue to probe ransom notes. One was sent last week to two news organizations. Another emerged on Monday, allegedly requesting $6 million with a deadline for payment by Monday.

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could assist in this case.