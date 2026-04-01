Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI asks questions of family, sheriff after ‘no assault’ in home report; ‘what did Camron see?’

A former FBI agent has raised several questions in light of a new report in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. A flower is placed next to a photo of Nancy Guthrie as authorities continue to search for Savannah Guthrie's mother. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, a report from News Nation has now cited an insider associated with law enforcement, who claimed that there was no signs of ‘assault’ inside the house. The source further said that some of the rooms looked immaculate, and nothing seemed out of place. Cops had found blood on the porch in front of Guthrie's home and the timeline of events had led them to believe that she was taken from her house. Now, this new report has added another dimension to the case.

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Jennifer Coffindaffer, who used to be a FBI special agent shared her expert insight and said on X “Porch Guy (and maybe others) whisked her out of her bed quickly. Abductor(s) weren't in the house long. He was on the roof cam at 2:12 a.m. Nancy's watch disconnected from the pacemaker at 2:28 a.m.”

In light of the new revelation, she added “This was much more of a rapid extraction than initially believed.” The ex-FBI agent then posed a series of pointed questions for both the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, and the Guthrie family members – specifically Camron Guthrie, brother of TODAY show host, Savannah, and Annie.

Ex-FBI agent raises questions in Nancy Guthrie case Coffindaffer asked three questions after the News Nation report made claims about there being no signs of an assault inside the house.

“What did Sheriff Nanos see that made him assign a homicide detective to the case at the beginning of the investigation? Was it just the blood on the porch and the back doors open? Were there signs of forced entry?,” the former fed asked. Notably, Savannah had said sometime back that both Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, had found the back door open when they'd gone to check up on Guthrie.

The octogenarian had had dinner with Annie the night before and Cioni then reportedly dropped her off home. Coffindaffer sought to know what evidence or what about the crime scene prompted the assignment of a homicide detective. Notably, as per the latest update authorities continue to search for Guthrie working with the assumption that she's alive. A homicide detective comes into play normally when there's a known death in the case.

The second question Coffindaffer had for the Guthrie family was directed towards former military man Camron. “What did Camron see that he knew it was an abduction right away?,” she asked. Savannah had shared that her brother knew ‘right away’ that it was a kidnapping and ransom would likely be involved. The former FBI agent sought to know if there were any visual cues that had stood out to the man with military training, that might shed some light on what happened the night Guthrie is believed to have been taken.

Her final question was about an apparent hesitation in a past presser by Nanos, whose department is heading the case, and who has come under fire for his particular way of approaching the matter.

“Nancy's house was immaculate in many rooms, but what was out of place? Please look at Sheriff Nano's 2/2 presser. Nanos almost said something important and then pulled back,” Coffindaffer asked.

It has been over a month since Guthrie was reported missing. There have been no suspects in the case and she's yet to be found.