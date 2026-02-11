Nancy Guthrie family faces calls to undergo polygraph tests, 'I think Savannah...'

As Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing since February 1, Greg Gutfeld of Fox News has urged the entire Guthrie family to undergo polygraph examinations, stating that nothing in the perplexing case of the 84-year-old's disappearance appears to be logical. Amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Greg Gutfeld suggests the Guthrie family, especially Savannah, should undergo polygraph tests. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

“Have they given everyone polygraphs? I don’t believe they have. I think Savannah Guthrie might wanna volunteer to do a poly and say, ‘I just don’t want people to speculate that I might be involved,'” Gutfeld stated during his Monday’s show.

A polygraph, usually misidentified as a lie detector test, is a pseudoscientific instrument or method that gauges and documents various physiological parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration, and skin conductivity as an individual responds to a sequence of inquiries.

Also Read: Annie Guthrie’s neighbors speak out as FBI searches through brush near her home, SWAT vehicles spotted

Greg Gutfeld questions authenticity of ransom notes He stated that the alleged ransom notes sent to media organizations, which demand bitcoin for the safe return of the 84-year-old, are questionable.

Raising doubts about the ransom notes, he said it seems like a “ruse because the start and the finish of it don’t make any sense.”

"If you really wanna get the money, you don’t go to TMZ. You don’t go to Harvey Levin. You go to the wealthy family who does it behind the scenes, and you [the public] may never hear about it,” the Fox News host said.

He highlighted that the conclusion raises questions about the payment process like where and how does one make the payment. “So I think all this is a red herring.”

Also Read: Carlos Palazuelos family: Man held in Nancy Guthrie case released as mother-in-law speaks out, ‘My daughter and he…’

Greg Gutfeld urges Savannah Guthrie to undergo polygraph test The Fox News host stated that if Savannah Guthrie undergoes a voluntary lie detector test, it would assist in eliminating any suspicion regarding her family's involvement, as they would also feel compelled to participate in a polygraph examination.

“It puts everyone else in her circle obligated to do a poly. They might have declined to do it before, but if you actually say, ‘I’m willing to do it,’ and everybody else decides to do it, great,” Gutfeld remarked.

“So if you decline after the daughter publicly says she’s gonna do one, that looks different to me,” he added.

Gutfeld also called for a re-examination of the finances of Nancy’s relatives.