Nancy Guthrie probe: Did sheriff address 911 call of woman screaming on the day of her missing? Chilling details out

Queries regarding the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie persist more than a month after her last sighting, as Arizona authorities now respond to rumors concerning a troubling 911 call reported on the night she went missing. Nancy Guthrie probe: The search for Nancy Guthrie continues, with authorities investigating a 911 call that was ruled unrelated. (via REUTERS)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that investigators examined a call that described a woman screaming from within a vehicle but concluded it was not connected to the case.

‘It was a domestic violence incident’ In an interview with Tucson’s KVOA, Nanos said, “We were aware of that. We investigated it that evening. We located those individuals and conducted interviews. It was a domestic violence incident that had no relation to this case whatsoever.”

Nancy was last seen at her residence on January 31 and was reported missing the subsequent day. Authorities suspect that the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will.

The sheriff confirmed that the FBI and a crime lab are aiding investigators as they examine data and evidence related to the case. Search teams have also retrieved more than a dozen gloves, raising questions from the public regarding whether these items could be linked to Nancy's disappearance.

Gloves discovery Nanos stated that the nearest glove was found approximately 2.5 miles from Guthrie’s residence, but investigators have not connected it to the case. "DNA or not, we have no way of tying it to the scene without analyzing it,” the sheriff stated.

Investigators found some of the gloves around six to seven miles away from her residence. They all are currently under examination. Authorities have already ruled out at least one glove following DNA analysis. Another glove that attracted attention was associated with a restaurant employee, although the sheriff refrained from detailing how investigators acquired the individual’s DNA.

“It led us across the street from where the glove was found,” Nanos mentioned. “It did not surprise us. A number of the gloves we looked at we believe came from that industry.”

Savannah, along with her sister and brother-in-law, visited Nancy Guthrie’s residence on Monday. She later expressed her gratitude to her 2 million Instagram followers.

The Guthrie family has offered a reward of $1 million for information that could lead to the recovery of their mother, yet reliable information regarding the case has been difficult to obtain.