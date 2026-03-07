Trump faces fresh allegations of sexually assaulting, hitting ‘schoolgirl’ in bombshell Epstein files

The US authorities made public FBI documents that were previously withheld from the Epstein Files, which include allegations of sexual assault against a “schoolgirl” by Donald Trump. Newly released FBI documents detail allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump by a woman who claims he assaulted her during her teenage years. (REUTERS)

The documents state that an unnamed woman informed FBI agents shortly after Epstein's 2019 arrest for sex trafficking that she had been assaulted by both Epstein and Trump during her teenage years in the 1980s.

She claimed that she was around 13 or 15-year-old when Trump hit her after she bit him while he attempted to coerce her into performing oral sex on him.

Also Read: Who was Brian Kinney? Corey Lewandowski wife Alison's first husband was killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Epstein files: Unnamed woman was interviewed for four times The woman was reported to have been interviewed on four separate occasions between August and October 2019; however, only a summary of one of her interviews was made available in the tranche released by the Department of Justice.

According to three reports from the FBI interviews, the woman stated she came forward after recognizing Epstein from a photograph sent to her by a friend.

She informed the FBI that “from the get-go” Trump “didn't like that I was a boy-girl,” which the agent interpreted as her being a tomboy.

The summaries disclose that the woman alleged Trump isolated her in a room before stating: “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.”

Epstein files: Woman narrates her ‘disgusted’ experience She alleged that Trump then unzipped his trousers and forced her head down. She expressed that she was so “disgusted” that she “bit the s*** out of it.”

The notes further state that Trump allegedly reacted violently, striking her and exclaiming: “Get this little b**** the hell out of here.”

According to the document, when asked about the person she was alluding to, she mentioned “Trump”.

In a subsequent interview, agents sought further clarification regarding the alleged interaction with Trump. However, she chose not to provide additional information and ultimately severed communication with the investigators.

Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein's activities or any awareness of the late financier's criminal actions.

The allegations made by the woman remain unverified, and no legal charges have been filed in connection with her claims.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, rejected the claims made against Trump.