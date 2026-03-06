Pam Bondi impeachment row: AG could lose job over Epstein Files handling, Democrat warns

In response to Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Representative Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) filed articles of impeachment against her on Thursday, Axios reported. Rep. Shri Thanedar filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of Jeffrey Epstein files, as Congress issues a subpoena (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

Following a bipartisan congressional panel's vote to subpoena the attorney general, calls for Bondi's impeachment have escalated. By a vote of 24 to 19, the US House Oversight Committee forced Bondi to testify on the handling and disclosure of records connected to Epstein.

Thanedar's three articles of impeachment In a press statement, Thanedar stated that he is proposing three articles of impeachment, accusing Bondi of:

weaponizing and politicizing the DOJ dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice, and obstruction of Congress. After Congress passed a law mandating that the DOJ release all of its records pertaining to the deceased billionaire and convicted sex offender, Thanedar claimed that Bondi is "illegally withholding millions of Epstein Files."

He further added, "Her conduct is a spit in the face to survivors everywhere, and we cannot allow it to continue."

Thanedar initially intended to force a vote on his articles of impeachment against Trump in May, but those plans were abruptly abandoned.

Additionally, Thanedar has also attempted to remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth due to "Signalgate" and allegations of double-tap attacks on suspected drug boats from Venezuela.

Subpoena vote escalates congressional investigation Bondi is under heavy fire for the DoJ's failure to release all of the Epstein files by the congressionally mandated time and for initially mishandling redactions that, in some cases, exposed the identities of the victims. She has also been criticized for not meeting some of the victims.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) proposed the subpoena, and all Democrats with four other Republicans, voted in favor of it.

The four other Republicans who voted to subpoena Bondi were Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

"The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we," Mace said in an X post announcing the motion's passage.

Bondi will face increased political pressure as a result of the subpoena regarding the Department of Justice's document management. This would be the attorney general's first visit before Congress to testify explicitly about the disgraced financier, although she has previously discussed the Epstein matter with lawmakers.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing in February, Bondi disparaged and attacked Democrats while defending the DOJ's handling of the Epstein Files.