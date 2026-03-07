Nancy Guthrie update: Mysterious 'internet outage' claim made, neighbors say Ring cameras stopped working

Five weeks after Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home, detectives are knocking on doors with a new line of lead. FBI investigates internet outage and related to Nancy Guthrie case as a resident reported their Ring camera footage from the night of her abduction is missing (Getty Images via AFP)

Authorities investigating 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are looking at fresh information from neighbors ring cameras that may provide insight into the events of the night she disappeared from her Arizona home.

FBI investigates possible internet outage According to NBC News on Friday, investigators asked residents if they had any internet problems the night Nancy vanished.

Some neighbors were informed by agents that other people in the neighborhood had experienced connectivity issues that evening.

The FBI and his team investigated whether the suspect had a WiFi jammer on him the night he abducted the 84-year-old, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos noted.

According to The Mirror US, residents reported that they were asked for any camera footage from January 11 when investigators came to their homes on Thursday.

Authorities have not said why they questioned homes about January 11 or whether they were looking into anything connected to that date. When Nancy vanished, the three homeowners who spoke with NBC News on Thursday claimed they were either asleep or out of the house.

