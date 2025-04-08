Menu Explore
Soyuz spacecraft launches for ISS with American, two Russians

AP |
Apr 08, 2025 12:35 PM IST

Kim, Ryzhikov, and Zubritsky will spend eight months at the ISS conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations.

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian crewmates launched successfully to the International Space Station on Tuesday on board a Russian spacecraft.

The crew including members of the 73rd long-term expedition Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov (C), Alexey Zubritskiy (R) and US NASA astronaut Jonathan Yong "Jonny" Kim (L) wave goodbyes before the Soyuz MS-27 space craft blasts off the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS). (AFP)
A Soyuz booster rocket lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan to put the Soyuz MS-27 carrying the trio in orbit. They are set to dock at the station just over three hours later.

Kim and Russia’s Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky are scheduled to spend about eight months at the space outpost.

Also read: Russian spy sensors found tracking UK's nuclear submarines: Report

NASA said Kim will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare the crew for future space missions and provide benefits to people on Earth. A native of Los Angeles, Kim is a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and dual-designated naval aviator and flight surgeon.

Also read: April 2025 rocket launch schedule: NASA, SpaceX, and more – key dates revealed

Kim, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky will join NASA astronauts Don Pettit, Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov on the space outpost.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
