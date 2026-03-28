Nation Wood: 5 things about ex-White House staffer who shot Samantha Emge in San Francisco

Nation Wood, a former White House staffer, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend Samantha Emge, was killed in San Francisco. Wood reportedly told officials he had accidentally shot Emge through the wall while she was showering. Nation Wood shot Samantha Emge while she was in the bathroom and the latter succumbed to her injuries. (LinkedIn/Nation Wood and LinkedIn/Samantha Emge)

The judge set bail at $300,000 during his hearing. As per the San Francisco Police Department, officers headed to the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue at about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday and found that a woman had been shot.

Emge was not only a resident of San Francisco, but had graduated from San Francisco State University in 2025. Struck by a bullet, she was transported to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Who was Samantha Emge? Emge's Instagram profile shows photos with Wood since early 2024. Her LinkedIn profile notes she was a design assistant at Chantal Lamberto Interior Design in Presidio Heights.

“As a recent Interior Design graduate, I am eager to put my skills and knowledge into professional practice. I have a strong passion for creating and designing spaces that enhance the way people live. The knowledge I have acquired during my time as San Francisco State has allowed me to gain the confidence to properly design while incorporating safety standards, material knowledge, efficient space planning, attention to detail, with an overall focus on the client's needs and well-being,” her bio read.

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District Attorney Brooke Jenkins noted that Emge and Wood lived together in the apartment in the Sunset and were the only ones present at the time of the shooting. Here's all you need to know about Nation Wood.