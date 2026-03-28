Nation Wood: 5 things about ex-White House staffer who shot Samantha Emge in San Francisco
Nation Wood, an ex-White House staffer, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend Samantha Emge, was shot and killed in San Francisco.
Nation Wood, a former White House staffer, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend Samantha Emge, was killed in San Francisco. Wood reportedly told officials he had accidentally shot Emge through the wall while she was showering.
The judge set bail at $300,000 during his hearing. As per the San Francisco Police Department, officers headed to the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue at about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday and found that a woman had been shot.
Emge was not only a resident of San Francisco, but had graduated from San Francisco State University in 2025. Struck by a bullet, she was transported to a hospital where she was declared dead.
Who was Samantha Emge?
Emge's Instagram profile shows photos with Wood since early 2024. Her LinkedIn profile notes she was a design assistant at Chantal Lamberto Interior Design in Presidio Heights.
“As a recent Interior Design graduate, I am eager to put my skills and knowledge into professional practice. I have a strong passion for creating and designing spaces that enhance the way people live. The knowledge I have acquired during my time as San Francisco State has allowed me to gain the confidence to properly design while incorporating safety standards, material knowledge, efficient space planning, attention to detail, with an overall focus on the client's needs and well-being,” her bio read.
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District Attorney Brooke Jenkins noted that Emge and Wood lived together in the apartment in the Sunset and were the only ones present at the time of the shooting. Here's all you need to know about Nation Wood.
Nation Wood: 5 things to know
- Wood is an ‘independent pre-event site security adviser’ as per his LinkedIn, and caters to ‘events with VIP attendance’.
- He was on the White House advance team and has experience with Secret Service, as per his LinkedIn. A White House spokesperson confirmed to the San Francisco Standard that Wood was employed as part of the Joe Biden administration.
- Wood has also worked as a property manager, as per his LinkedIn profile.
- The ex-White House staff member graduated from the San Francisco State University and before that went to Saddleback College.
- Wood's family members, including his father, were present for the arraignment.
Wood is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge which indicates that authorities do not think his action was intentional. SF Standard also reported that San Francisco district attorney’s office has accused Wood of killing Emge ‘without malice’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More