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    Is Jill Biden OK? Secret Service shooting reports spark concerns

    Jill Biden's security detail agent shot himself in the leg accidentally and sustained a “non-life-threatening” injury.

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 10:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    A special agency of the United States Secret Service, who is a part of the security detail of the former first lady Jill Biden, shot himself accidentally at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, said an agency official.

    Jill Biden was present at the Philadelphia International Airport but not when the shooting happened. (File Photo/AP)
    Jill Biden was present at the Philadelphia International Airport but not when the shooting happened. (File Photo/AP)

    The security agent shot himself in the leg and sustained a “non-life-threatening” injury.

    “On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” said USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement, reported CNN.

    He added that the injured agent was provided with medical assistance at the airport itseld and “is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition.”

    The spokesperson said that while the first lady was present at the airport, she was not there when the incident took place. Gugliemi added that no one else was injured.

    The incident will reportedly be probed by the United States Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility and may pose questions about the stress under which the force of the agency works.

    • HT News Desk
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