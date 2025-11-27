National Guard shooting: Afghan national, used handgun - key things to know about suspect in DC case

Two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen were shot in Washington, DC, and are in critical condition. The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. Law-enforcement officials visit the crime scene of a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. On November 26, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters two National Guard troops shot blocks away from the White House in downtown Washington were critically wounded, clarifying earlier erroneous reports that they had died. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect, who suffered gunshot wounds and was taken into custody at the scene, was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Key things to know about the suspect

Two senior US law enforcement officials said that the FBI will initially investigate the shooting as a possible act of terrorism, according to NBC News. They added that the suspect has been initially identified as an Afghan national, who used a handgun. Law enforcement officials are trying to confirm more details. A motive has yet to be determined.

The suspect was transferred to an area hospital after the shooting. A law enforcement source said the individual is not cooperating with investigators and had no identification on him at the time of his arrest, according to CNN. There are no other suspects at present, except the person in custody.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that no link between the incident and her city is currently known. “The NYPD is praying for the members of the National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, D.C,” Tisch wrote on X. “This is yet another horrific reminder of the dangers that members of law enforcement face every time they put on their uniform.”

She added, “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with our partners in DC. At this time, there is no known nexus to New York City.”

President Donald Trump called the suspect an “animal” in a Truth Social post. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” he wrote. “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”