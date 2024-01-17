National Hot Buttered Rum Day 2024: All about the January 17 occasion dedicated to the colonial-era drink

When it’s mid-January and chilly outside, only one beverage can fill our hearts – hot buttered rum. January 17 is dedicated to this colonial-era beverage, and is known as the National Hot Buttered Rum Day in the US. When it’s mid-January and chilly outside, only one beverage can fill our hearts – hot buttered rum (Pixabay)

If you haven’t tried the beverage yet, here is your chance.

History of National Hot Buttered Rum Day

National Hot Buttered Rum Day’s background can be traced back to the mid 17th century. At the time, rum, the popular alcoholic drink, had been introduced into the US from Jamaica. People eventually began adding rum to different drinks, be it hot or cold, to experiment with the taste.

It is believed that the Tot Toddy may be the drink’s ancestor, and that it evolved and was tweaked into what eventually became hot buttered rum. The drink is associated with cold weather, and people generally enjoy it during the holiday season, including Christmas and New Year.

What is hot buttered rum?

According to the website of Wine Enthusiast, “Originally intended for medicinal purposes, this colonial-era drink is steaming mixture of rum, butter, sugar, spices and hot water.”

“If you’re weirded out by the notion of drinking butter—understandably!—let us put your mind at ease. The requisite butter in hot buttered rum gives the sipper a velvety richness and noted depth, while sugar (we prefer molasses-forward brown sugar) lends a rounded sweetness. Meanwhile, various spices and aged rum contribute additional layers of complexity and aromatics,” it adds.

Of what the best rums for hot buttered rum are, the website says, “Hot buttered rum is also a great excuse to use some of those liqueurs gathering dust on your bar cart. If you’ve still got that bottle of Drambuie or Galliano that’s been taking up space in your liquor cabinet since 1983, this is your opportunity to throw in a splash and put them to work.”