National Pretzel Day deals: Where to get free pretzels, discounts and more

National Pretzel Day is celebrated every year on April 26. Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell first recognized this holiday in 2003 to acknowledge the pretzel's importance to the Commonwealth. In honour of this delicious holiday, various bakeries are offering special deals, freebies, and discounts. Where to get free pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Auntie Annie

Auntie Annie is offering its rewards program members a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day. Customers can choose from either the original pretzel or the cinnamon sugar pretzel. However, the deal can only be claimed once per customer and can be redeemed through the Auntie Annie's Rewards app.

Ben's Soft Pretzels

If you donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on April 26, you can receive a free Original Jumbo Pretzel at Ben's Soft Pretzels. The proceeds will be used to help Gold Star and first responder families.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is offering free Bar Bites on a purchase of $15 or more. Customers can choose from Bavarian Pretzels, Chicken Nachos, or Calamari. The deal is available every day through June 30. You can claim the offer via their rewards app to get a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day.

Philly Pretzel Factory

On Friday, you can get one free pretzel or a twist at any Philly Pretzel Factory outlet or Walmart. The offer is valid without a purchase. In honour of the delicious holiday, customers will also be rewarded with double purchase points for any purchase.

Pretzelmaker

You can get one free small Original Pretzel Bites at any participating Pretzelmaker locations on April 26.

The Greene Turtle

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks are half off at The Greene Turtle on Friday, April 26. The sharable snack comes with an add-on: either Fat Tire Beer Cheese or Bavarian Mustard.

Eastern Standard Provisions

Eastern Standard Provisions is celebrating National Pretzel Day with 30% off on online delivery and a 50% discount on the beloved Signature Pretzel Lovers Pack.