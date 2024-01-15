National Quinoa Day 2024: All you need to know about the January 16 holiday

National Quinoa Day is celebrated every year on January 16 in honour of the superfood staple quinoa. This holiday is the perfect opportunity for food enthusiasts to incorporate quinoa into their diets due to its rich nutritional profile. Here's everything you need to know about this healthy holiday: National Quinoa Day is observed on January 16

National Quinoa Day: History and significance

Quinoa is a pseudocereal or pseudograin, which is widely revered for its nutritional properties. Despite having been around for a long time, quinoa has gained popularity in recent years. Though it is unclear when the holiday was first observed, National Quinoa Day honours the health benefits and rich history of quinoa.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

For centuries, quinoa has been a dietary staple for indigenous people. However, it wasn't until the '70s that it gained popularity in North America. After its introduction to the modern era, people slowly started to realise its benefits.

Over time, quinoa became one of the most sought-after protein sources among vegetarians. In the wake of its health benefits, the United Nations declared 2013 as the International Year of Quinoa.

ALSO READ: 3 healthy and tasty quinoa recipes you must try

What are the health benefits of quinoa?

As per the USDA, one cup of quinoa contains eight grams of protein and five grams of dietary fibre, making it one of the healthiest food choices. Quinoa is also a rich source of manganese, folate, zinc, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin B1. According to EatingWell, among other health benefits, quinoa may contain anti-cancerous properties, reduce inflammation, help regulate blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, and prevent anaemia.

How to celebrate National Quinoa Day?

Although holiday traditions differ for people across different regions, National Quinoa Day can be celebrated by trying out new recipes that include quinoa. Other ways to mark the holiday are to cook quinoa dishes for your loved ones, create awareness about the health benefits of this superfood, and make it a habit to consume it on a regular basis.