National Winnie The Pooh Day 2024: How to observe January 18 with your beloved cuddly bear

On January 18th, we celebrate National Winnie the Pooh Day to honour the birthday of A.A. Milne, the author who created the beloved bear and his friends. Milne was born in 1882 and wrote stories based on his son, Christopher Robin, and his stuffed animals. Celebrate A.A. Milne's birthday with honey and friends.(Shutterstock)

The most famous of these animals was the Pooh Bear, a cuddly, honey-loving bear who was named after a real black bear that lived at the London Zoo during World War I. Christopher Robin often visited Winnie the bear and also had a swan named Pooh. He gave his own teddy bear the same name and imagined many adventures with him in the Hundred Acre Woods.

Pooh's first appearance

Milne published his first book of poems, When We Were Very Young, in 1924, followed by three more books featuring Pooh and his friends: Winnie-the-Pooh (1926), Now We Are Six (1927), and The House At Pooh Corner (1928). The books were beautifully illustrated by E.H. Shepard and became classics of children’s literature.

Pooh and his friends, such as Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Owl, and Rabbit, each had their own personality and role in the stories. They taught millions of children about friendship, courage, kindness, and humour. They also inspired many memorable quotes, such as “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

In the 1960s, Disney acquired the rights to the Winnie-the-Pooh characters and made some changes, such as removing the hyphen from Pooh’s name and altering the illustrations. Disney also produced many animated films, TV shows, and merchandise featuring Pooh and his friends.

Milne’s stories have been translated into over 50 languages and are still loved by people of all ages today.

How to observe Winnie the Pooh day

There are many ways to celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day with your family and friends. Here are some suggestions:

Read some of the original books or poems by Milne and enjoy the illustrations by Shepard.

Watch a Winnie the Pooh movie or show and sing along to the songs, such as ‘Return to Pooh Corner’ by Kenny Loggins.

Make some honey-themed snacks and have a picnic with your stuffed animals.

Learn more about the real Winnie the bear and the history behind the stories in 7 Intriguing Stories About Winnie-The-Pooh.

History of National Winnie the Pooh Day

National Winnie The Pooh Day has been observed since at least 1986, but we don't know who started it or why. We will keep looking for the origin of this day.