Nekima Levy Armstrong: 5 facts on the activist arrested over Cities Church protest row in St. Paul

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a popular activist and organizer against the anti-immigration raids protests in St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced. Armstrong allegedly played a key role in organizing the protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday where a group of protestors stormed the church mid-service. Nekima Levy Armstrong speaks at an anti-ICE rally in St. Paul, Minn. (AP)

"Minutes ago at my direction, DHS and FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota," AG Bondi wrote on x, announcing the arrest. “So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”