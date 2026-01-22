Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nekima Levy Armstrong: 5 facts on the activist arrested over Cities Church protest row in St. Paul

    Nekima Levy Armstrong was arrested in St. Paul for allegedly helping organize a protest that stormed Cities Church during Sunday services, the DOJ said.

    Updated on: Jan 22, 2026 9:57 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Nekima Levy Armstrong, a popular activist and organizer against the anti-immigration raids protests in St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced. Armstrong allegedly played a key role in organizing the protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday where a group of protestors stormed the church mid-service.

    Nekima Levy Armstrong speaks at an anti-ICE rally in St. Paul, Minn. (AP)
    Nekima Levy Armstrong speaks at an anti-ICE rally in St. Paul, Minn. (AP)

    "Minutes ago at my direction, DHS and FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota," AG Bondi wrote on x, announcing the arrest. “So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Nekima Levy Armstrong: 5 Facts On The Activist Arrested Over Cities Church Protest Row In St. Paul
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes