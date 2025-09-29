Netanyahu promised Qatar not to strike again, PM Al Thani welcomed assurances: White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised Qatar not to strike again even as Qatari leader Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes the assurances, the White House said on Monday. US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29. (AFP)

The announcement comes soon after the Israeli leader extended a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha.

Israel had launched an air strikes on a residential area in the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 9 targeting Hamas’s leadership. Though top Hamas leaders, who were meeting to discuss Trump's ceasefire proposal, survived the attack, it killed six people, including a Qatari security officer.