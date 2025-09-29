Netanyahu promised Qatar not to strike again, PM Al Thani welcomed assurances: White House

The announcement comes soon after Netanyahu extended a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised Qatar not to strike again even as Qatari leader Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes the assurances, the White House said on Monday.
The announcement comes soon after the Israeli leader extended a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha.
Israel had launched an air strikes on a residential area in the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 9 targeting Hamas’s leadership. Though top Hamas leaders, who were meeting to discuss Trump's ceasefire proposal, survived the attack, it killed six people, including a Qatari security officer.