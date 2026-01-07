What are new dietary guidelines issued for Americans? Restrictions on alcoholic drinks removed

Ultra-processed foods are primarily manufactured products created mainly from refined components, additives (such as colorings and preservatives), and minimal to no whole food content.

“That means more protein, more dairy, more healthy fats, more whole grains, more fruits and vegetables, whether they are fresh, frozen, canned or dry. We are finally putting real food back at the center of the American diet,” Rollins said.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins remarked that the new guidelines urge families and educational institutions to focus on whole, nutrient-rich foods.

In his message to Americans, Kennedy urged them to “eat real food” as he called the new dietary guidelines the “most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history.”

During a press briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the announcement aligns with President Trump's commitment to “Make American Healthy Again.”

In new US Dietary Guidelines, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr ., recommend an increase in protein intake, a reduction in sugar consumption, and a decrease in ultra-processed foods. While the Health Department has relaxed previous limitations concerning alcoholic beverages, it appealed to Americans to “consume less alcohol for better health.”

Limitations on alcoholic beverages removed The latest recommendations have also lifted previous limitations on alcoholic beverages, which had suggested a maximum of one to two drinks per day.

A government representative, as per Reuters, stated that federal authorities do not consider the updated alcohol recommendations to be a significant departure from earlier governmental guidance.

Nonprofit advocacy organizations, including the US Alcohol Policy Alliance and the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said that this decision could negatively impact public health and potentially result in increased alcohol consumption as individuals interpret moderation in their own way.

Meanwhile, other health organizations, such as the UN World Health Organization, have mentioned that even minimal alcohol intake can elevate health risks, including the risk of certain types of cancer.

During the press conference, Kennedy stated that federal policy turned a blind eye to the catastrophic effects of endorsing and financially supporting heavily processed foods and refined carbohydrates.

“The hard truth is that our government has been lying to us to protect corporate profit-taking, telling us that these food-like substances were beneficial to public health,” he remarked.

New ‘Food Pyramid’ ends war on protein A statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services stated that over 70% of American adults are classified as overweight or obese, and nearly one in three adolescents is affected by prediabetes.

The updated guidelines recommend that Americans increase their intake of whole foods and protein while reducing their consumption of highly processed foods and added sugars.

Concerning protein, dairy, and healthy fats, officials have declared that the new food pyramid ends the “war on protein.” The revised protein recommendation is set at 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight each day.

In terms of fruits and vegetables, the new objectives suggest consuming three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit daily.

The guidelines also advocate for two to four servings of whole grains each day.

Every five years, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services collaborates with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release these guidelines. The revised U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which impact school meal programs, medical recommendations, and nutritional standards, have been eagerly awaited since the summer.