‘Karoline Leavitt is a machine’, says Lara Trump as WH press secretary's pregnancy sparks speculations around her job

Karoline Leavitt, 28, announced that she is pregnant and expecting the arrival of her second child in May 2026 with Nicholas Riccio, 60. Following the announcement made a day after Christmas, there has been much speculation regarding who will assume the role of White House spokesperson and press secretary during Leavitt's maternity leave. Lara Trump confirmed that Karoline Leavitt will not leave her White House role during maternity leave.(Getty Images via AFP)

In an Instagram post featuring her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree, Leavitt said: “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” she added.

Also Read: H-1B holder gets shocking ‘visa revocation’ notice just days before return flight to US

Lara Trump says Karoline Leavitt ‘can do everything’

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, clarified the situation on Fox News, stating that no one will be filling Leavitt's position, as she is not planning to leave her role.

“Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She's incredible. And she's going nowhere. I have seen stories of people saying who's next in line. Nobody is next in line. It's Karoline. She can do everything,” Lara Trump said.

“She did this, by the way, during the Trump campaign. She was pregnant and delivered her son Niko, and was back to work within a couple of days, on television fighting to ensure that President Trump got elected,” she added, noting that President Trump has a fondness for babies and that the White House promotes a family-friendly environment.

Lara further mentioned that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles stated that meetings at the White House are arranged to let parents drop their children off at school.

Lara additionally mentioned that individuals can anticipate Leavitt educating the false news media, even as she is likely eight or nine months into her pregnancy.

Karoline Leavitt reacts to Lara's interview

Meanwhile, Leavitt reacted to Lara's interview as she shared the clip on X, writing: “Thank you Lara! 🥰”

“Karoline, you’re a real-life Wonder Woman! ❤️” one person reacted.

“You are a joy to watch! Congratulations on baby girl! May you be blessed!” another wrote.

he 32-year age gap between Karoline Leavitt, who is 28 years old, and her husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 60, has once again captured public attention following Leavitt's pregnancy announcement.

Another point of contention that emerged after Leavitt's announcement was the comment made by certain individuals concerning her apparent use of cosmetic fillers, which was allegedly noticeable in a photograph published in Vanity Fair during her pregnancy.