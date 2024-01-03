New Jersey Sen Bob Menendez faces new charges over Qatari gifts and influence allegations

The corruption scandal surrounding New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has taken a new turn with the revelation of a superseding indictment on Tuesday. (FILES) US Senator Bob Menendez faces corruption-related charges in the same case, which he has denied, including conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt and taking bribes and influence peddling for Cairo. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

The indictment adds more details to the existing charges against Menendez, who is accused of accepting illegal gifts and favours from foreign interests, including Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, was already facing a trial in May for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent for the Egyptian government, which led him to resign as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year. He has also refused to give up his seat or his re-election bid, despite the mounting evidence against him.

The new indictment, filed in Manhattan federal court, claims that Menendez also received cash, gold bars, tickets to motor racing events, and luxury watches from a Qatari royal family member, who was a principal of the Qatari Investment Co.

What is this indictment all about?

The indictment does not name the Qatari investor, but says that Menendez tried to persuade him to invest in a real estate project run by Fred Daibes, a businessman and a co-defendant in the case.

According to the indictment, Menendez used his influence to support the Qatari government in exchange for the gifts, and shared his public statements with Daibes, who then forwarded them to the Qatari investor and a Qatari official. The indictment says that the Qatari gifts were part of a larger scheme that involved Menendez receiving almost $500,000 in cash, 13 gold bars, and a Mercedez-Benz convertible from various sources. These items were discovered by federal agents when they raided Menendez’s home in 2022.

The indictment also charges Menendez’s wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and another businessman, along with Daibes, for their roles in the conspiracy. All of them have pleaded not guilty and have not commented on the new indictment. Tim Donohue, a lawyer for Daibes, told the Associated Press that he had no immediate comment.

The indictment covers the period from 2021 to 2023, when Menendez allegedly engaged in corrupt activities. Menendez had previously survived a corruption trial in 2017, when a jury failed to reach a verdict on charges that he accepted bribes from a Florida eye doctor. However, his chances of acquittal may be slim this time, as the prosecution has amassed over 6.7m documents as evidence.