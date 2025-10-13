NJ weather forecast: Ocean City, Avalon, Sea Isle and Atlantic City flooded amid nor’easter | Videos

New Jersey faced widespread flooding on Sunday as a powerful nor’easter moved up the East Coast. Social media videos showed streets and neighborhoods inundated in several shore towns, including Ocean City, Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Atlantic City. Flooding in parts of New Jersey.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Also Read: North Wildwood, NJ flooding: Boardwalk inundated, George Redding Bridge closed

State of emergency declared

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties, citing the potential for extreme weather conditions, particularly in coastal areas.

"Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,” Way said in a statement.

"In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

Also Read: Pagosa Springs issues local disaster emergency as San Juan River floods downtown, evacuations ordered

Coastal flood warning in effect

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for parts of New Jersey, in effect until 8 p.m. EDT Monday.

Affected counties include Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, and Coastal Atlantic.

According to the NWS, residents in low-lying coastal and bayside areas should expect 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level.

NWS warned, "At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."

“A strong coastal storm will impact the region through Monday. Moderate to major coastal flood impacts are likely. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions. Interests along the Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal tributaries, back bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast updates regarding this significant coastal flood event.”