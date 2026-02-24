New York City weather forecast for Tuesday: How much snow is expected? Are schools open?

New York City is emerging from a powerful winter storm that blanketed the region with heavy snow and dangerous winds, prompting travel disruptions and emergency measures. The storm dropped roughly 16 to 19 inches of snow across most of the city, with more than 24 inches reported in parts of eastern Staten Island, according to the Mayor’s Office. (AP)

City officials said public schools will reopen Tuesday as conditions improve, even as slick roads and hazardous travel remain concerns.

Schools reopen amid travel advisory Zohran Mamdani announced that New York City Public Schools will open for in-person instruction Tuesday after a snow day Monday. The city’s travel ban was lifted at midday Monday, but a hazardous travel advisory remains in effect, with residents urged to avoid unnecessary driving and use public transportation where possible.

The mayor said road conditions remain icy and dangerous and encouraged New Yorkers to stay indoors when possible.

Total snowfall is projected to reach around 19 to 21 inches citywide.

Earlier forecasts cited by NBC New York warned the classic nor’easter could deliver 12 to 18 inches in New York City, with heavier amounts farther east on Long Island. A blizzard warning was issued as strong winds and blowing snow created whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility.

Light snow may continue into Tuesday, but forecasters say the worst of the storm has passed.

Travel ‘near impossible’ State agencies warned of “near impossible” travel conditions as the storm hit the Northeast, according to BBC News. Winter storm warnings stretched from North Carolina to Maine, with heavy snowfall reported across the region.

More than 5,600 flights were canceled nationwide, and over 600,000 homes and businesses lost power, with New Jersey and Massachusetts among the hardest hit areas.

Transit systems across the region were disrupted: Long Island Rail Road suspended overnight service, while NJ Transit halted bus and light rail operations and later suspended rail service.

Emergency response New York City remains under a local state of emergency. Sanitation crews have spread tens of millions of pounds of salt and plowed nearly all city streets, while crews cleared crosswalks, bus stops and fire hydrants to restore mobility.

Warming buses and emergency shelters remain available as Code Blue protocols continue to protect vulnerable residents from extreme cold.

While snowfall has subsided, commuters should expect icy streets, lingering delays and slow travel.