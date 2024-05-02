New York job applicant approaches firm with pizza ‘bribe’ and hand-written note, CEO surprisingly reacts

In a world of tough competition, it's undoubtedly not easy for an individual to grab a job opportunity despite having skills and talent. Knowing about the scenario, there are some people who are coming up with unique ways to impress the employers. Recently, a CEO took to social media to heap praises on a job applicant from New York for his unique internship application. Taking to X, Matthew Parkhurst, CEO of Antimetal, shared a story of a job seeker named David, who took an extra effort rather than just mailing in his application.(X@mprkhrst)

David wins CEO's praise as he submits his resume with pizza and a note

Taking to X on Wednesday, Matthew Parkhurst, CEO of Antimetal, shared a story of a job seeker named David, who took an extra effort rather than just mailing in his application. He visited the office and submitted his resume along with a pizza and a hand-written note. He conveyed his desire to become an engineering intern for the team and jokingly admitted that the pizza was a bribe to persuade the hiring team to look at his portfolio.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Hey Antimetal team, congrats on the recent launch. Inspired by Antimetal’s brief stint as slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I’ve also brought a copy of my resume as an application for the engineering intern position," the applicant wrote in his note.

“I’m super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes. PS: This is basically a bribe for you to go to my site. P.P.S. I’ve made a small PR to fix some links in your docs,” the note added.

After being impressed by David's initiative, Parkhurst lauded him for making his application stand out with an unconventional approach, adding that he is “100% getting an interview”.

“Another internship application - came to our office and dropped off a pizza with his resume Even pushed a PR to fix 2 links in our docs prior. 100% getting an interview,” Parkhurst wrote on X, sharing the image of pizza, note and David's resume.

Also Read: French chefs break Guinness World Record with 1,001 Cheese variety pizza

Netizens hail David’s unique approach

Not just the company's CEO, even social media users were impressed by David's unique way for hunting a job interview, with some saying that he deserves a job.

Reacting to the post which has garnered over 445K views, one user wrote: "Nah this is not an interview this is an automatic job offer".

Parkhurst reacted to the comment, saying, "There’s more to filter on than just effort."

"You can always tell the likelihood a start-up will succeed by the quality of the interns," another user added.

"I’m more impressed that they made sure to make their letter very clear and readable," a third chimed in, while the fourth wrote, "The fact he can write with pen and paper says a lot."

Meanwhile, one user wondered if offering pizza to a firm can help an applicant get a job. "Pizza? Instant hire".