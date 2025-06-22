New York to Washington DC: Full list of US cities on alert after US bombing of Iran nuclear sites

Hours after President Donald Trump announced that the US had conducted precision strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, several major American cities were put on alert. Authorities have ramped up patrols at Jewish and diplomatic sites in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. New York City was put on alert after US struck three Iranian nuclear sites(AFP)

Earlier in the day, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - using its B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles. “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace,” Trump said.

Read More: Iran ‘reserves all options’ to defend itself after US strikes, says foreign minister

In New York, the NYPD ramped up patrols in certain areas. “We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the NYPD posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, adding, “Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.” No specific threats have been reported yet.

Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department issued a similar statement: “The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran. We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia.”

The MPD noted no known threats but increased presence at religious sites.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the situation on X: “There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites. We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities.”

Read More: B2 deployment, US strike, Trump's threat: Israel-Iran conflict deepens in 24 hours | All that happened

The LAPD coordinated with state and federal agencies.

Paul Mauro, a former NYPD Inspector and Fox News contributor, explained the strategy: “[NYPD] will put out special attention patrol cars at locations that could track to the conflict in places that have an Israeli connection, and there's a couple of Shia mosques - Iran, is Shia - and there are a couple of Shia mosques. You never know what's going to develop. So [they'll] liaise with those communities. They'll talk to them, they'll put special patrol, special attention patrol.”

He added, “In some instances, they'll even put out what they call a ‘HOW’ car, which is called a ‘house of worship car,’ which is, they'll park a marked car right in front of the location.”

Mauro emphasized monitoring online threats: “You're going to look very closely online. You're going to be monitoring a lot of the online stuff. NYPD has a very robust cyber counterterrorism program, and you're going to do that very heavily.”