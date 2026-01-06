Nick Fuentes' jibe at Vivek Ramaswamy over opinion piece on swearing off social media; ‘bullied him off Twitter’

Far right activist Nick Fuentes launched a jibe sharing an opinion piece by Vivek Ramaswamy, where he claimed he was swearing off Instagram and X. Ramaswamy, the Republican, wrote for the Wall Street Journal where he said he was getting off of these social media platforms because ‘it’s too easy to get a distorted sense of the public’s concerns.’ Vivek Ramaswamy wrote an opinion piece about swearing off social media.(AP)

The op-ed penned by Ramaswamy is titled ‘Social Media Is a Trap for Politicians,’ and has sparked a flurry of reactions among many.

What Nick Fuentes said about Ramaswamy's opinion piece

Fuentes, sharing a screenshot of Ramaswamy's writing, quipped “We bullied Vivek off Twitter,” following it with a laughing emoticon.

People commented on Fuentes' post, with comments like “Biggest W of 2026 so far.”

Fuentes is hailed as the leader of the Groyper army, and before his post, another page noted “Groypers made Vivek Ramaswamy give up social media and you're blackpilling? Lol 2026 started off great.”

Other reactions to Ramaswamy's move away from social media sought to tie it in with the Somali community supporting the Republican.

“After getting exposed for being in bed with Somalian fraudsters, Vivek Ramaswamy is rage quitting social media,” a page noted. Another added, “Vivek Ramaswamy admits defeat. He is unable to run an effective campaign on platforms where people can interact with him directly. What a coward and a loser.”

Ramaswamy has been facing competition from Casey Putsch who is running for Ohio governor as well. On January 5, Putsch called out Ramaswamy for being endorsed by the Somali Chamber of Commerce, saying “Wow. The Somali Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, who clearly represents pro-immigration interests. I'm running for Governor to represent Americans and Ohioans. Will Vivek condemn the multi-million dollar Somali daycare scam exposed last week in Ohio?”.