'Not a litre until Trump…': Norwegian firm cuts US military fuel supply

One of the largest Norwegian oil and shipping companies has announced that they will cut off all supply refuelling US Navy vessels in solidarity with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after a clash with US President Donald Trump. The oil company made the decision in solidarity with Ukraine after a clash between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump(AP)

The company, Haltbakk Bunkers, issued an official statement on Facebook, which has since been deleted due to heavy traffic.

Also Read: 'Important that no one forgets...': Zelensky after White House showdown with Trump

The statement read, "We have today been witnesses to the biggest shitshow ever presented "live on tv" by the current American president and his vice president. Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing tv show. It made us sick. Short and sweet. As a result, we have decided to immediate STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports."

They company also stated, "We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example."

Also Read: What next for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky-Donald Trump fiery spat at White House? How world media, experts reacted

The company's decision was a response to a live broadcast meeting between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Zelensky, where the latter was criticised for not showing gratitude leading to an argument between the world leaders.

The move could have a major negative impact on the US military, particularly if other companies from Europe follow suit, as they depend on commercial suppliers for their fuel needs.

In an interview with a Norwegian outlet, Kystens Næringsliv, the CEO of Haltbakk Bunkers, Gunnar Gran, stood behind the company's decision and reiterated that “not a single litre will be delivered until Trump is finished.”

The company has also stopped supplying fuel to Russia after the war with Ukraine began three years ago. "This meant that many of our competitors received significant additional income. We lost a lot of revenue. But we have a moral compass. Now, the US is excluded due to their behaviour towards the Ukrainians," Gran said.