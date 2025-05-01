‘No guarantees’: USCIS’s alarming Green Card warning lists deportable activities

The Donald Trump administration has now announced a new warning, asking green card holders to behave like a guest or risk removal from the country. This has sparked major concerns among legal residents amid the ongoing mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the country.

USCIS issues warning on X

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)'s recent post on X reminds green card holders that their stay in the United States is not guaranteed. According to USCIS, green card holders' stay could be revoked if they are deemed as a threat to national security.

This comes along the lines of the ongoing deportations, escalating concerns among lawful permanent residents. One of the post by USCIS reads, “EVERYONE should be on notice. If you're a guest in our country – act like it. Our robust social media vetting program to identify national security & public safety risks never stops. USCIS is on watch to find anything online that poses a threat to our nation & our way of life.”

According to a Newsweek report, this new warning follows the Trump administration's move towards immigration enforcement. This also means that it would just not stay restricted to illegal immigrants or undocumented residents of the US, but will also extend to legal residents.

USCIS previously announced in March that it would soon need visa and green card applicants to disclose their social media handles and activity. This, according to them, is a part of a broader vetting effort that USCIS claims is essential for "national security." As per USCIS, "The information would be used for ID verification, proper vetting and national security screening."

However, with this move, questions are rising about free speech and surveillance in the country. It also brings into question the limits of due process for immigrants who have been staying in the United States legally for decades.