‘No one is above the law’ trend sparks after Hannah Dugan's arrest; here's what is happening

The FBI arrested a Wisconsin county judge accused of helping a man who is also involved in her court case evade being detected by immigration officials. Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI for obstructing justice and aiding a deported man.(AP)

Milwaukee County circuit judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstructing a proceeding and helping someone to avoid arrest when she allowed Eduardo Flores Ruiz, a man in her courtroom on state charges, who was previously deported.

Hours after former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were arrested for allegedly housing a Venezuelan national with reported gang ties, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Dugan's arrest occurred.

“Nobody is above the law, not even a judge,” Bondi told ABC News Live's Kyra Phillips. She even posted the same on her X handle.

ALSO READ| Hannah Dugan's arrest brings up judicial vs administrative warrant debate - Key differences

Why ‘No one is above the law’ is suddenly trending

Following Bondi's remark, the internet took no time to trend ‘#No one is above the law’, citing why Trump is a sitting president with 34 felonies.

“'No one is above the law'???? We literally have a president with 34 felonies,” one user posted.

“If ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’, then why is Donald Trump president instead of in jail?” another questioned.

One mocked Trump 2.0, “‘No one is above the law’ is the biggest whopper spoken from a member of the Trump administration.”

“That mantra of self-righteous Democrats, ‘No one is above the law’ is about to come back and bite them in the a$$…Let the arrests begin..…” one user targeted Democrats.

“Democrats for the last 8 years: ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!’” another joined.

Such actions against judges represent a sharp break in the Trump administration’s policy to bid out millions of undocumented immigrants.

ALSO READ| Who is Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, Mexican immigrant Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of helping?

“Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges,” Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, posted on X. “If you actively impede our enforcement efforts or if you knowingly harbor or conceal illegal aliens from ICE you will be prosecuted.”